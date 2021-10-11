Tudor Pickering Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$55.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOU. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price (up previously from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.92.

TOU stock opened at C$44.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.29. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4200002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,821,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Insiders have purchased 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670 in the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

