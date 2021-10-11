Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 65.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 88,469.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter.

TUP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

