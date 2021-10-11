Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of TWKS opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

