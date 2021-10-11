Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,230. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after buying an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after buying an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.