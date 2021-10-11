Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $166.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

