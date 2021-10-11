Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,635. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $29.90.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.