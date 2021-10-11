Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of UBEOF stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

