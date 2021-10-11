Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of UBEOF stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.
Ube Industries Company Profile
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.