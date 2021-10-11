UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €12.70 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €12.70 ($14.94) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.01 ($12.96).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €14.00 ($16.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of €14.21 ($16.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

