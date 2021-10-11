UBS Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €57.85 and a 200-day moving average of €54.96. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

