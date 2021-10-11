Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ULVR stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,865 ($50.50). The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,931. The stock has a market cap of £99.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,031.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,150.86. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders purchased a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,001,914 in the last quarter.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

