United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is HS Management Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 6.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $216,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 84,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.49 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

