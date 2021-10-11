Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 280.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Upwork by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

