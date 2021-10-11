USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 43.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 128,832 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $156.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -954.55%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

