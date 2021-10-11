UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UWMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.47. 3,440,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.