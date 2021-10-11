Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.78. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,755. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

