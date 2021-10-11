Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 4.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.06. 385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

