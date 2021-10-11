Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Yale University

Yale University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 82.0% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yale University’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $239,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,268. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

