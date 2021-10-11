Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,473,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $2,435,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

