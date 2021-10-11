Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 441,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of UDR worth $2,317,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in UDR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UDR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

UDR stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

