Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.26 Billion Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.45% of Albemarle worth $2,256,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Albemarle by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $215.06 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

