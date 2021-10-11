Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,890,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.36% of Church & Dwight worth $2,376,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

CHD opened at $83.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

