Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.27% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $2,146,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after buying an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,234,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

