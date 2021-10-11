Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

