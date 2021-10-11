Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $119,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $280.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.60 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

