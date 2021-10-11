Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $143,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $173.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

