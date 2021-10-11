Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $300,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,194. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

