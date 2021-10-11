Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $226.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

