Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Top Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $11,114.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,033.78 or 1.00193461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00055629 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.68 or 0.00315652 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.09 or 0.00226772 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.12 or 0.00521956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004551 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

