Venus Reward Token 1-Day Volume Tops $358,139.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $26.56 million and approximately $358,139.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00044703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00209399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

