Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $37.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 73,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 868,571 shares.The stock last traded at $35.64 and had previously closed at $35.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNE. Mizuho cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veoneer by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.