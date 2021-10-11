Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report sales of $33.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.44 billion and the lowest is $32.41 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $134.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.81 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.51 billion to $138.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.18. 30,571,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,417,785. The stock has a market cap of $216.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

