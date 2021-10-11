Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.46

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 29409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 801,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 746,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 503,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

