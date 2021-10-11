Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VET. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.59.

VET stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.66. 2,828,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,906. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.58. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.66.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

