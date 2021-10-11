Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34,940.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $34,940.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00312895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

