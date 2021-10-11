VIBE (VIBE) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $5,027.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

