Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $11,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

