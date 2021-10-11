Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

