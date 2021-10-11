Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

