Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 264 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $226,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

