Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Splunk by 49.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,096 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Splunk by 23.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Splunk by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK opened at $150.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average is $136.89. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

