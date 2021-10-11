Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 675 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.05 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

