Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Graham worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 18.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $602.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $607.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

