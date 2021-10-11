ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.92.

VRAY opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ViewRay by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ViewRay by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ViewRay by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

