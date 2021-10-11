Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

VIPS stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $4,889,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $28,491,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 34,589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vipshop by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,400,000 after buying an additional 1,431,328 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

