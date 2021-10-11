Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

