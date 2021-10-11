Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

VRTS stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $154.28 and a 52 week high of $333.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,016,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,882,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,825,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.