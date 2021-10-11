Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €269.36 ($316.89).

Volkswagen stock opened at €190.00 ($223.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

