VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $11.05 on Monday. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,900 shares of company stock worth $618,171. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

