Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $30,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

VMC opened at $175.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.15. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

