Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €51.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €51.00 ($60.00) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.93.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

