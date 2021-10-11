Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €51.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €51.00 ($60.00) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.93.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

